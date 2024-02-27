MGE Energy, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NASDAQ:MGEE)

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.428 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

MGE Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 48 years. MGE Energy has a payout ratio of 42.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MGE Energy to earn $4.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.8%.

Shares of MGEE traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.88. The company had a trading volume of 9,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,277. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. MGE Energy has a one year low of $62.09 and a one year high of $83.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.14.

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $164.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.55 million. MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 10.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MGE Energy will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MGEE shares. StockNews.com raised MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MGE Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 14.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 8.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 4.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

