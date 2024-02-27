Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Holdings Cut by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,711 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 7.3% in the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 14.9% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 85.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 355,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,817,000 after buying an additional 163,437 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 25.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.0% during the second quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Stock Up 0.6 %

Microchip Technology stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,665,050. The company has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.67. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.75 and a 12 month high of $94.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 45.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.06%.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,276. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCHP. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.