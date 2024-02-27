MicroVision (MVIS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th.

MicroVision Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of MVIS stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,201,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,109. MicroVision has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $8.20. The firm has a market cap of $404.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 3.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average is $2.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of MicroVision from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroVision

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of MicroVision by 2.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in MicroVision by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 172,401 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in MicroVision by 6.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in MicroVision by 4.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 119,882 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of MicroVision by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 78,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

MicroVision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems (MEMS), laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module supporting AR headsets; interactive display solutions for the smart speakers market; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

