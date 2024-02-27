MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MidCap Financial Investment had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 11.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

MidCap Financial Investment Price Performance

NASDAQ:MFIC opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market cap of $920.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.53. MidCap Financial Investment has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $14.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MidCap Financial Investment

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,389,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in MidCap Financial Investment by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 507,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after acquiring an additional 34,842 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MidCap Financial Investment by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $4,008,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $3,212,000. 27.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MidCap Financial Investment Company Profile

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

Further Reading

