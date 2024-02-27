MinePlex Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $29.59 Million (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 27th. During the last week, MinePlex has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One MinePlex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0277 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. MinePlex has a market cap of $29.59 million and $110,467.84 worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MinePlex

PLEX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,162,563 coins. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. MinePlex’s official message board is t.me/mineplex_news_ru. The official website for MinePlex is mineplex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.

Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.”

MinePlex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinePlex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MinePlex using one of the exchanges listed above.

