Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Several other research firms also recently commented on MRTX. SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $59.00 price target (down from $83.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $58.70 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.77.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 1,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total transaction of $94,254.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,906,992.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 1,597 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total value of $94,254.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,906,992.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,531 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $90,038.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,241,109.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,438 shares of company stock valued at $433,243. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 92.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 284.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 89.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 77.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

