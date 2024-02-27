Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Shares Acquired by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,107 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Mitek Systems by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 536.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mitek Systems

In other news, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 12,370 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $136,935.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,908 shares in the company, valued at $6,164,971.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Mitek Systems news, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 12,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $136,935.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,164,971.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 7,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $78,648.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 266,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,892,061.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,527 shares of company stock worth $888,719. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MITK opened at $11.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $527.93 million, a P/E ratio of 64.34 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.56. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

MITK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

