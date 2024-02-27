Mizuho Downgrades Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) to Neutral

Mizuho lowered shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $62.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on JCI. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded Johnson Controls International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.58.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $58.58 on Friday. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $70.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.80.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.