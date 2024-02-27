Mizuho Increases NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Price Target to $300.00

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $244.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NICE. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of NICE from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of NICE from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of NICE from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $343.00 target price on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $238.00 target price on shares of NICE in a report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $281.55.

NICE stock opened at $243.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. NICE has a 12 month low of $149.54 and a 12 month high of $253.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.43.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $623.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.83 million. NICE had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NICE will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NICE by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

