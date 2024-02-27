Mizuho Lowers American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Price Target to $22.00

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

American Assets Trust Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE AAT opened at $21.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.28. American Assets Trust has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $25.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

American Assets Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 157.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About American Assets Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAT. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $365,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,666,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,414,000 after purchasing an additional 346,937 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 56,672 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

