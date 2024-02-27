Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $98.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $88.00. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOD traded up $2.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.48. 157,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,289. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.13 and its 200-day moving average is $53.86. Modine Manufacturing has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $89.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $561.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.84 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Modine Manufacturing

In other news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,587 shares in the company, valued at $10,702,285. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Modine Manufacturing news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,587 shares in the company, valued at $10,702,285. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $339,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,926,795.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Modine Manufacturing

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOD. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $431,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 12,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,066,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,639,000 after acquiring an additional 144,771 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

