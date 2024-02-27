ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODVFree Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $39.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $60.00.

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their price target on ModivCare from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

ModivCare Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of ModivCare stock opened at $25.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. ModivCare has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $100.37. The stock has a market cap of $361.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ModivCare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in ModivCare by 388.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in ModivCare by 200.5% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in ModivCare by 54.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in ModivCare by 394.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in ModivCare by 134.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

