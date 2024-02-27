ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $39.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $60.00.
Separately, Barrington Research lifted their price target on ModivCare from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in ModivCare by 388.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in ModivCare by 200.5% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in ModivCare by 54.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in ModivCare by 394.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in ModivCare by 134.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter.
ModivCare Company Profile
ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.
