Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech Stock Up 9.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

MBRX opened at $0.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.93. Moleculin Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $1.65.

In related news, CEO Walter V. Klemp bought 188,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $129,998.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,880 shares in the company, valued at $469,807.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 231,883 shares of company stock worth $159,999 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the 4th quarter worth $2,753,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 32,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

About Moleculin Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.