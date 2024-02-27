Morgan Stanley Boosts EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Price Target to $33.00

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 19.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EVTC. Susquehanna upped their target price on EVERTEC from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Shares of EVERTEC stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $41.12. 40,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,688. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. EVERTEC has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $42.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVTC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,289,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,201,000 after buying an additional 85,465 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in EVERTEC by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,558,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,373,000 after acquiring an additional 58,160 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in EVERTEC by 2.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,554,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,728,000 after purchasing an additional 87,619 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 0.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,964,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 0.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,119,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,879,000 after purchasing an additional 20,582 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

