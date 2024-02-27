Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,374,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 342,833 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.08% of Morgan Stanley worth $112,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 77.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 810.8% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.55. 4,486,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,452,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.58. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $99.20. The company has a market cap of $139.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.44.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

MS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $91.00 target price (down previously from $102.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.56.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $841,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 323,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,215,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $8,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,555,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $841,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 323,490 shares in the company, valued at $27,215,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,155 shares of company stock worth $18,149,314 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

