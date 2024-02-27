Morningstar Investment Services LLC Acquires 566 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,650 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $28,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 463.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 370.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 288.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 952,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $201,120,000 after buying an additional 707,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.39, for a total value of $4,400,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,386,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,927,367,242.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.39, for a total transaction of $4,400,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,386,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,927,367,242.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,393,322 shares of company stock valued at $375,062,029. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM stock traded down $1.89 on Tuesday, hitting $298.50. 4,082,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,010,007. The firm has a market cap of $288.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.22, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.53 and a 52 week high of $303.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CRM. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Salesforce from a "c+" rating to a "b-" rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Salesforce from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted its target price on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $272.09.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

