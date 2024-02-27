Morningstar Investment Services LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,908,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,092 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.39% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $143,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 65,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV remained flat at $76.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 835,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,908,496. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.82 and its 200-day moving average is $75.92. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

