Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $31.13 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 657,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,066 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $31,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter worth $47,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter worth $891,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 197,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 121,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 17,758 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.50. 704,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,255,867. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.67 and a 52-week high of $48.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.54 and a 200-day moving average of $47.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

