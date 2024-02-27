Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $32.54 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $32,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 11.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 54,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 4.5% in the third quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory acquired a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 68,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,348,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 8.0% in the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $6.65 on Tuesday, hitting $279.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,977,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,063. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.13. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $329.72. The company has a market capitalization of $149.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.30.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

