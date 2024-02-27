Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $77 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,882,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,120 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 1.0% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.05% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $76,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,071,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,940,412,000 after buying an additional 324,823 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 69.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 61,833,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,638,987,000 after acquiring an additional 25,268,032 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,049,693,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,197,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,755,000 after acquiring an additional 129,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after acquiring an additional 26,267,166 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on WFC. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

NYSE WFC traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $54.61. The company had a trading volume of 9,942,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,589,889. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $54.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.74.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

