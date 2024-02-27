Morningstar Investment Services LLC Increases Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555,807 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $61,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,808,277. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.26 on Tuesday, hitting $158.29. 3,148,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,179,396. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $159.20. The company has a market cap of $176.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 46.38%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.