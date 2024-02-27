Morningstar Investment Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,373,648 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 65,870 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 1.4% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Comcast worth $106,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Comcast during the second quarter valued at $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 94.1% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Comcast during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $42.04. 6,164,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,658,762. The firm has a market cap of $166.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.63 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.18%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

