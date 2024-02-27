Morningstar Investment Services LLC Purchases 22,578 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 974,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,578 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 1.1% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $84,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,381,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,071,000 after acquiring an additional 318,570 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 45,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 26,426 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $1.27 on Tuesday, hitting $129.37. 5,669,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,211,725. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $81.21 and a 52 week high of $135.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.07. The company has a market cap of $670.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 38.80%. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.4408 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 29.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSM. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.