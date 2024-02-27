Morningstar Investment Services LLC Purchases 27,913 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,582,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,913 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.07% of Enbridge worth $53,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 114.6% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,095,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,244,676. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $73.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.85. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $40.30.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.659 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 129.05%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

