Morningstar Investment Services LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,305 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 1.02% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $36,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 169.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 17,669 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 116,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,419,000 after purchasing an additional 17,493 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter.

SLYV stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.36. 93,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,813. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $84.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

