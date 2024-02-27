Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 32,161 Shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC trimmed its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,911,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,161 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 1.40% of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $45,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMLC. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 444,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,610,000 after buying an additional 84,127 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 29,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,515,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 166.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,058,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,271,000 after purchasing an additional 661,288 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EMLC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.86. 372,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,242. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.11 and a 12-month high of $26.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.63.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

