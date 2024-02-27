Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 56,042 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 330,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,042 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 1.09% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $34,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 245.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,919,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,689 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,090,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,693,000 after purchasing an additional 552,760 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,336,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,262,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,745,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.28. 132,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,394. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $86.41 and a 52 week high of $129.71.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

