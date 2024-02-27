Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 6,371 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC trimmed its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 901,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,371 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $25,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 617.0% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TFC. TheStreet downgraded Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Odeon Capital Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.87.

Shares of TFC stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,874,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,929,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.62 and a 200-day moving average of $32.40. The company has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.44, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.09. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $47.33.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -192.59%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

