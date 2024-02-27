Motive Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Motive Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BND traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.96. 4,157,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,560,419. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.28.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

