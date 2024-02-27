Motive Wealth Advisors Has $869,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Motive Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 54,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 33.3% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 45,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 11,406 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 39,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $63,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,599. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.98 and a 200 day moving average of $70.87. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.87 and a 12 month high of $77.39.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

