Motive Wealth Advisors Reduces Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Motive Wealth Advisors lowered its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $155.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,132,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,295. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.22. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $130.89 and a 12-month high of $156.49. The company has a market cap of $108.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

