Motive Wealth Advisors Trims Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Motive Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $663.33.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:LLY traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $768.63. 1,779,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,360,760. The company has a fifty day moving average of $658.60 and a 200 day moving average of $604.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $309.20 and a twelve month high of $794.47. The company has a market capitalization of $730.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 89.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.