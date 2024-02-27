Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,187 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth $3,716,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 254.1% in the 2nd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 100,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,387,000 after acquiring an additional 71,900 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,860,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,334,000. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.29.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MSI opened at $328.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $319.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.85 and a 12-month high of $333.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 441.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.