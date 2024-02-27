MQS Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 205,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,756,000 after purchasing an additional 11,594 shares during the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,030,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 114,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 17,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,971,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ACGL opened at $87.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $62.10 and a 1 year high of $90.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.55. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 32.59%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

ACGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.46.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

