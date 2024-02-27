MQS Management LLC Buys 1,098 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

MQS Management LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,324 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $107.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.27 and its 200 day moving average is $90.06. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $112.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.54 billion, a PE ratio of 66.48, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walt Disney news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.