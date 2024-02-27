MQS Management LLC Buys New Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 64.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1,706.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 222.5% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 603 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1,538.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allison Transmission stock opened at $74.82 on Tuesday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $41.61 and a one year high of $75.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.49. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $775.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.37%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALSN. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

