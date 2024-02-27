MQS Management LLC Buys New Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $290,398,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,141,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,716,000 after buying an additional 1,441,387 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 191.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,701,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,679,000 after buying an additional 1,117,355 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,016,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,608,000 after buying an additional 703,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,733,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,556,000 after buying an additional 534,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $54.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.97. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.53 and a 52-week high of $55.35.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.581 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 57.99%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

