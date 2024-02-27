MQS Management LLC Buys New Stake in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J&J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get J&J Snack Foods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dan Fachner sold 11,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total transaction of $1,908,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,907,744. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dan Fachner sold 11,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total value of $1,908,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,907,744. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $92,331.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,261,178.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on J&J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $143.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1-year low of $138.17 and a 1-year high of $177.71.

J&J Snack Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.53%.

About J&J Snack Foods

(Free Report)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J&J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J&J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.