MQS Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,978 DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DD. Ballast Inc. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 14,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 16,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
DD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.
DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.1 %
NYSE:DD opened at $69.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.73. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $78.74. The company has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 75.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.37.
DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.
DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 154.84%.
DuPont de Nemours Profile
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.
