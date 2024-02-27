MQS Management LLC Invests $343,000 in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,271 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,411,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $217,667,000 after purchasing an additional 49,177 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,051,433 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $101,515,000 after purchasing an additional 19,517 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 706,467 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,073,000 after purchasing an additional 7,993 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 666,935 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $53,515,000 after purchasing an additional 46,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shannon River Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC now owns 642,265 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,535,000 after purchasing an additional 23,815 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded InterDigital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $67,541.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 56,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,564.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $67,541.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 56,487 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,564.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total value of $36,200.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,086.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Stock Performance

Shares of IDCC opened at $108.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.34. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.82 and a 1 year high of $119.86.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, and related technologies. It designs and develops technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services. It licenses or intend to license its innovations to companies providing products and services, including wireless communications, consumer electronics, personal computer, and automotive, as well as cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

