MQS Management LLC Invests $355,000 in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 180.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DTE. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $625,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,200.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $625,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,200.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $64,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,572.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,653,383. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of DTE stock opened at $106.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.24. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $116.73.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 11.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

