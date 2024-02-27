MQS Management LLC Invests $371,000 in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AOS. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 180.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,626 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at $58,846,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 5,143.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,150,000 after purchasing an additional 462,900 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,120,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,599,000 after acquiring an additional 360,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,296,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,694,000 after acquiring an additional 329,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Insider Activity at A. O. Smith

In related news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $65,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,691,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AOS opened at $81.59 on Tuesday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $63.40 and a 52 week high of $82.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.53.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.89 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 14.45%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AOS

About A. O. Smith

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.