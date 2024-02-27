MQS Management LLC Makes New $341,000 Investment in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KFY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KFY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Korn Ferry Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $59.41 on Tuesday. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $44.45 and a 1 year high of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.13 and its 200 day moving average is $52.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.47.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $712.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is 67.01%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

