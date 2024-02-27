MQS Management LLC Makes New $341,000 Investment in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2024

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFYFree Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KFY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KFY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KFY

Korn Ferry Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $59.41 on Tuesday. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $44.45 and a 1 year high of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.13 and its 200 day moving average is $52.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.47.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFYGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $712.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is 67.01%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

(Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.