MQS Management LLC Makes New Investment in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MGY shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NYSE:MGY opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $24.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 25.37%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

