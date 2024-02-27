MQS Management LLC Makes New Investment in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 25.6% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 64,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 32.2% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 75,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 18,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.7% in the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 37,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.82.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $55.72 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.13.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Further Reading

