MQS Management LLC Takes $361,000 Position in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,818 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000. MQS Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Genco Shipping & Trading at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 1,632.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GNK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jesper Christensen sold 12,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $245,599.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,222.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jesper Christensen sold 12,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $245,599.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,222.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $119,220.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,202 shares in the company, valued at $341,803.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,100 shares of company stock worth $1,210,200 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Performance

GNK stock opened at $19.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.16. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $115.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.54 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a positive return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -193.55%.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

(Free Report)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.