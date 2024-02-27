MQS Management LLC Takes $378,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,817 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOW. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.54.

NYSE LOW opened at $231.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.85. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $237.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

