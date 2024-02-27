MQS Management LLC Takes $393,000 Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,146,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total value of $279,566.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,316. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total transaction of $279,566.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $987,316. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,045.10, for a total value of $2,723,530.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 213,933 shares in the company, valued at $223,581,378.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,806 shares of company stock worth $20,626,546. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,056.44.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,062.07 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $795.74 and a 52-week high of $1,074.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $999.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $963.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

