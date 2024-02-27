Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,000. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 201.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1,351.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Price Performance

Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares stock opened at $87.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.37 and its 200 day moving average is $79.59. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 1 year low of $66.28 and a 1 year high of $88.20.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Dividend Announcement

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a $0.2457 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

