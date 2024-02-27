Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 168,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,558,000 after acquiring an additional 12,750 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 44,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 55.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 81,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after buying an additional 29,058 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 154,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,531,000 after buying an additional 6,626 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 140.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $51.36 on Tuesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $48.08 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.47 and a 200 day moving average of $50.29.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

